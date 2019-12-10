Get your New Year’s resolutions on track with the Fitbit Charge 3, now down to just £74.99 in the Amazon last chance Christmas deals sale.

Black Friday is well and truly behind us and apparently so are its low prices. Amazon has one upped itself with the Fitbit Charge 3 now being even cheaper and more affordable than at its Black Friday discount, available to purchase for just £74.99 rather than the previously available price of £79.99.

Fitbit Charge 3 Deal Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Swim Tracking & 7 Day Battery - Graphite/Black, One Size The Fitbit Charge 3 is the perfect middle ground for those in the market for a packing fitness tracker that hosts some smartwatch capabilities. Able to draw in smartphone notifications, the Fitbit Charge 3 can track over 15 activities including swimming with up to 50 metres of water resistance.

Down from its retail value of £129.99, this is a staggering 42% saving, taking £55 off the RRP and making the wearable an incredibly accessible price for an excellent fitness tracker that we really rated.

Refining the qualities of its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 3 now comes with water resistance, able to take a dive of up to 50 metres, allowing this fitness tracker to total up your lengths spent in the pool. It also sees vast improvements to its battery life, able to keep steadily going on for up to seven days. This means more competent tracking across the board, including the ability to wear overnight to generate data on your sleeping patterns and the quality of sleep you’re actually getting every night.

On top of that, as the mid-range category of Fitbit’s wearables, the Fitbit Charge 3 also takes on a few smartwatch capabilities, allowing you to receive notifications straight from your smartphone to your wrist including text messages and incoming calls. Whilst you can’t respond straight from your watch, it’s a great way to notify you if your phone is out of sight.

As one of the best fitness trackers on the market, it goes without saying that the Fitbit Charge 3 comes packed with features, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, the ability to track over 15 different exercises with the device able to detect when you’re doing certain activities and automatically begin tracking your progress. This data includes calories burnt, distance and time.

With its touchscreen OLED display, navigate between the clock face and your stats for the day, as well as blowing it up with the companion smartphone app for further insights.

Down to £74.99, this is an impressive and powerful fitness tracker that provides exactly what you need for the average individual looking to move a little more day-to-day.

