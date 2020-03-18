The FitBit Blaze can now help you to keep moving at a hugely discounted rate with the code PRODUCT5.

Upon its initial release, the FitBit Blaze would have set you back £159.99. In this eBay listing courtesy of the Argos store, the fitness tracker sees a delightful price drop of £79 to £80.99.

However, it gets even better. By copying and pasting the discount code PRODUCT5 in at the checkout, you can save a further 5% and pay just £76.94 for the FitBit Blaze.

Awarded a 7 out of 10 rating from Trusted Reviews, we deemed the FitBit Blaze as a “competent fitness tracker for casual users, with a few smartwatch functions bolted on.”

Offering a somewhat hybrid design, the FitBit Blaze comes with a 1.2-inch 240 x 180 pixel colour screen, a step away from the monochrome displays seen on previous models. Though lacking the AMOLED panels seen on other smartwatches, we deemed the colours “suitably rich”, improving readability due to contrasting colours and a somewhat larger screen.

In terms of fitness tracking features, its heart rate monitor is powered by PurePulse technology, allowing you to take a deep dive into patterns whether you’re working out or resting, able to also monitor how many calories you burn a day. With SmartTrack the FitBit Blaze can even recognise when you’ve started to exercise.

On top of that, the FitBit Blaze comes with your very own on-screen coach, allowing you to follow instructions as you go to achieve your goals. The FitBit Blaze also allows you to track specific workouts of your own, including running, Yoga, and weights. Bare in mind, whilst rainproof, you won’t be able to take the FitBit Blaze to the depths whilst you do your lengths.

Alongside all FitBit models, the FitBit Blaze of course offers the likes of sleep tracking and incoming call and text notifications with the FitBit Blaze promising a battery life of up to four days.

Now down to £76.94, saving a fantastic £83.05 on your new FitBit Blaze by using the discount code PRODUCT5 when you go through the checkout.

