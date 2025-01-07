Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The new Kindle Scribe just got its first price cut and I’m shocked

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Head on over to Amazon US right now and you’ll notice that the 2024 revamp of the Kindle Scribe has been reduced.

On top of this being the first-ever price cut for the device since it launched last month, I’m genuinely surprised by the degree to which its price has dropped. The first-gen Kindle Scribe was somewhat notorious for hefty price cuts and it seems as though its successor may be following suit.

Instead of paying the full whack of $449.99, you now only need to part with $364.99 at the checkout, saving you a massive $85 in the process. Given that that’s an almost 20% reduction, it’s one heck of a bargain for anyone looking to both read more in the New Year and also have a solid note-taking device to be more productive.

Speaking from experience, while I have yet to try this newer Kindle Scribe, I have spent a lot of time using the first-gen version and have been quite impressed with it. Amazon managed to recreate the feeling of pen on paper incredibly well, which made writing on the device an absolute dream.

Our Mobile Editor Lewis Painter on the other hand has had a chance to test out the newer device and noted in his hands-on take: “Amazon has taken some genuinely useful steps in the right direction with the latest version of the note-taking e-ink tablet. Firstly, it now allows for the long-awaited ability to take notes and write directly onto eBooks, not just PDF files, as part of Amazon’s new Active Canvas system.”

Not being able to write directly on to Kindle Books was a huge letdown on the original Kindle Scribe, but seeing it brought into effect here makes the newer Scribe a much better option for students, teachers or avid readers who need a simple and effective way to jot down thoughts and opinions as they read.

As much as I love the Remarkable Paper Pro and the Kindle Paperwhite, for most folks it just makes sense to have one device that works as both an e-reader and note-taking tablet, making this price cut well worth jumping on.

