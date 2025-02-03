4K Fire TV Sticks are massively discounted ahead of the Super Bowl

If you’re looking forward to seeing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles thrown down for Super Bowl LIX then this Fire TV Stick deal is a must-buy.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, there’s a good chance you’re aware that the next Super Bowl is set to kick off Sunday Feb 9th at 6:30pm EST (11:30pm in the UK), and if you want to stream it in high quality 4K then this deal is for you.

Just in time, Amazon’s placed a massive discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K, letting you pick one up for the incredibly low price of just $29.99 (down from $49.99).

Get the Fire TV Stick 4K before Super Bowl LIX If you want to catch the Big Game in glorious 4K resolution then now’s your chance with this epic Fire TV Stick 4K deal on Amazon. Amazon

Was $49.99

Now just $29.99 View Deal

When you do have the Fire TV Stick set up, you’ve got tons of options for watching the Super Bowl, whether it’s on Sling Blue, Fubo or even YouTube TV – it’s all available on Amazon’s device.

Of course, after the game is done and the long wait begins until Super Bowl 2026, the Fire TV is the perfect companion to have for streaming the latest shows and movies. Amazon’s Fire OS works amazingly well at giving you an overview of all the things you can watch across your different subscriptions, and a quick means of jumping back into the things you’ve already been watching and enjoying.

As its name suggests, this particular Fire TV Stick can stream in up to 4K quality where available, which injects tons of detail into whatever it is you’re watching, and thanks to Wi-Fi 6 compatibility you can be sure that everything loads quickly too.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

On the included remote you have quick access buttons to apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more, but when you don’t want to waste time channel surfing, you can simply hit the Alexa button and ask for exactly what it is that you want to watch. This means you can spend less time scrolling, and more time catching up on that must-watch show everyone’s been telling you about.

Thanks to Microsoft’s Game Pass app, you can even enjoy game streaming with a compatible Bluetooth controller, so if you don’t currently have a dedicated console but have fancied trying out the latest games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle then the Fire TV Stick is a great, low-cost option.

Arriving well in advance of Sunday’s kick off, this Fire TV Stick 4K offer isn’t just great for the Super Bowl, it’s also an epic buy to be enjoyed all-year round.