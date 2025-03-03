At this price, there’s no reason not to buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

One of Amazon’s best streaming sticks has plummeted to a bargain price, making it a must buy for practically everyone who loves watching the latest shows and films.

While there’s tons of choice out there when it comes to streaming devices, from Apple TV to the Roku Streambar, Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks can’t really be beat for pure simplicity, and their feature-set only continues to grow.

The high-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which typically retails at $59.99, can now be bought for just $39.99 at a slick 33% reduction. Given that the one of the biggest issues we had with the 4K Max was its fairly high price point, this makes the device far more of a bargain, getting you top tier quality at a price that’s affordable.

Epic Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal Amazon’s high-end streaming device, which supports Wi-Fi 6E for super fast connectivity, is now down to a bargain price for binge-watchers everywhere. Amazon

Was $59.99

Now just $39.99 View Deal

If this is the first Fire TV stick that you’ve considered buying then you may be wondering exactly what it is that separates it from the other options in Amazon’s range, and the key highlights here are the strength of its internet connection and fast performance.

With regards to the former, the 4K Max is compatible with the super slick Wi-Fi 6E standard, which allows for faster streaming speeds, so you can spend less time waiting for your next watch to load, and more time enjoying its contents.

There’s also an incredible amount of compatibility when it comes to different visual modes, with AV Editor Kob Monney mentioning in his review: “AV support equates to Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ (as well as the AV1 codec) on the picture side, with two-channel audio, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos on the sound side. If you’ve got two Amazon Echo Studio devices and an Amazon subwoofer, you can create an Alexa Home Theatre system to replace a soundbar.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

You’ve also got no shortage of apps to dive into either, with all of the key ones such as Netflix and Disney Plus being represented here, alongside music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music.

You can even dive into a spot of gaming thanks to the Game Pass app which lets you stream titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, or Halo: The Master Chief Collection, all via the cloud.

There’s also a trade-in offer to bring the price down by another 20% when you send in eligible products, making the value even better.

For a high powered, easy to use streaming stick that doesn’t cost a fortune, this Fire TV Stick 4K Max offer is hard to argue.