Upgrade your TV the cheap and easy way with the Fire TV Stick

Jessica Gorringe
Want an easier way to access your favourite streaming apps and services but don’t necessarily need to buy a whole new TV? You need the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is currently just $29.99 / £34.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale event, which is a solid $20 and £25 off its usual price. 

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the easiest ways to turn your standard TV into a smarter set-up. Simply plug the stick directly into your TV’s HDMI input, then hook it up to a power outlet and you’ll be ready to start streaming.

As its name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to watch all your favourite shows and movies in stunning 4K Ultra HD, although do keep in mind you will require a 4K compatible and any relevant 4K subscriptions to really benefit from this. 

There’s also support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10 Plus, while on the sound front you’ll enjoy Dolby Atmos Audio for a truly immersive listening experience. 

From the Amazon Appstore you’ll have access to most of the major streaming services, from Netflix to Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. Not only that but you can also access the Xbox app and stream hundreds of games directly on your TV with just an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pass. That means there’s no need to splurge on a pricey console.

With the included Alexa Voice Remote, you can also quickly open apps, play content and control your TV with just your voice and a press of the Alexa button.

You can also turn your TV into a smart home hub and control all compatible devices such as your thermostat, light bulbs and security cameras straight from the sofa. 

Anyone who doesn’t have a smart TV, or perhaps struggles with their current TV’s interface, will seriously benefit from the Fire TV Stick 4K, especially now it’s just £34.99 on Amazon.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

