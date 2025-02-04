Need a cheap tablet? Amazon’s new Fire HD 10 is now super affordable

Forget paying iPad prices for a new tablet when Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10 is going for such a discounted rate.

Tablets are a great device to have on hand, whether it’s for watching movies whilst on a plane or doing a bit of a web surfing on a screen that’s less crammed than your smartphone, and thanks to Amazon’s latest offer, you don’t have to pay much for one either.

The company’s latest Fire HD 10 tablet, which usually retails for a full price of $139.99, can now be bought much cheaper for only $94.99. That’s a swift 32% price drop, and an easy win for getting a large 10.1-inch display for under a hundred bucks.

Massive Fire HD 10 bargain The Fire HD 10 tablet has just fallen below $100, making it the ideal buy ahead of your next flight or long journey. Amazon

Was $139.99

Now just $94.99 View Deal

While it might be tempting to opt one of Apple’s entry-level iPads, I’d argue that the jump is only worth it if you plan on using said iPad for a bit of productivity as well. If not, then the Fire HD 10 can easily do the job when it comes to all things entertainment.

All of the key streaming apps you could want are here including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. The same goes for music streaming, as you can zone out to a favourite playlist or podcast via Spotify.

Because this is an Amazon device, you can also get quick access to your Kindle and Audible accounts. On the former, the tablet’s 10.1-inch HD display is great for catching up on a bit of reading when the mood takes you, and its full use of colour also makes it a better buy than a traditional Kindles when it comes to reading digitised graphic novels.

If you need to keep the kids entertained then you can download plenty of games too. In fact, thanks to the Fire HD 10’s multi-tasking capabilities, you can enjoy several apps simultaneously, such as gaming whilst you read an article online.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

The 5MP front camera gives you the ability to use the Fire HD 10 for Zoom calls too, so if you want to have a quick catch up with friends and family then you have the freedom to do so here.

As a final cherry on top, the tablet includes Alexa functionality, not only letting you jump to what you want to see simply by using your voice, but also giving you a quick and easy means of controlling any interconnected smart home devices.

For under $100, the Fire HD 10 does plenty, so if you want a great value tablet within this price range, you’re unlikely to find anything better.