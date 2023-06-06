Finally, an affordable iPhone 14 Plus deal

If you’ve been waiting for a killer bargain on the iPhone 14 Plus then this pay monthly deal will have you reaching for the buy now button.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the larger iPhone 14 Plus model with 100GB of data for £38.99. You’ll need to put down £99 up front to get this one over the line too.

This awesome iPhone 14 Plus deal has 100GB of data Thinking of buying a SIM-free iPhone 14 Plus? Well this contract offers 100GB of monthly data for just £38.99 a month.

There’s a 24-month contract to fulfil, but even with all of that data you’re getting you aren’t paying much more than the £949 cost of the iPhone 14 Plus outright.

The deal offers the device in Blue with 128GB of storage and it comes on the iD Mobile network where you’ll get access to 5G data. iD Mobile is an MVNO that uses the Three mobile network infrastructure.

Essentially the iPhone 14 Plus is a larger version of the standard iPhone 14, only with a larger display. In our review of the iPhone 14 Plus, conducted at the back end of last year, we gave the device a 4.5 out of 5-star score. We praised the excellent battery life, the light design and fast and reliable performance.

“I really like the iPhone 14 Plus and it’s easily one of the best iPhones around. It’s the one new iPhone that’s a little different, combining some of the best bits from the cheaper iPhone 14 and the pricier Pro models into a tempting proposition,” our reviewer Max Parker concluded. “While it’s far from the most feature-rich iPhone, having a bigger screen in a lighter shell is welcome”

There’s a 14-day return policy on this deal and if you’re not happy in any way, Mobiles.co.uk, will give you an exchange, a refund or it’ll cancel the agreement. So this is a pretty risk-free deal.