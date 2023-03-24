 large image

Finally, a reasonably priced iPhone 14 contract

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

iPhone 14 contracts tend to go for a pretty penny but now we’ve finally found an offer that doesn’t cost that much more than buying the phone outright.

Right now, you can get the iPhone 14 with a huge 50GB dollop of data, all for the low price of just £33.99 a month and £79 upfront when you head over to Mobiles.co.uk. The total cost of this contract comes to £895 which is incredible when you consider that the RRP of the iPhone 14 itself is £849. This means that you’re only really paying an extra £46 for that 50GB allowance – effectively £1.92 per month.

Just for the sake of comparison, this week also saw an incredible offer on an unlimited data contract for the iPhone 14, but with its £41/month cost it came to £984 over two years. This isn’t uncommon given that most iPhones tend to fetch a premium because of Apple’s stature, but if you don’t see yourself using more than 50GB of data each month then this option is a much better shout for helping to keep the costs down.

iPhone 14 with 50GB/month

iPhone 14 with 50GB/month

The iPhone 14 is finally affordable thanks to this low cost contract that still throws in a whopping 50GB of data each month.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £79 upfront
  • Only £33.99/month
View Deal

Even though the iPhone 14 doesn’t represent a monumental shift over its predecessor, the handset is still one of the best phones you can buy right now, and I say that as someone who has owned an iPhone 14 for four months now, and recently reviewed a high-end flagship Android phone.

For starters, the rear-facing camera set-up is incredibly reliable, and its improved capabilities for night-time photography ensure that the iPhone 14 can still capture plenty of detail after the sun goes down.

The A15 Bionic chipset powers the show here and it does a tremendous job of handling multitasking, gaming and even a spot of video editing on the go. Speaking from experience, I’ve had zero issues editing 4K video in LumaFusion on my iPhone 14.

On top of all the performance and hardware features, iOS users also benefit from having access to cutting edge apps like Apple News and the effortlessly simple Apple Wallet, and that’s before mentioning the benefits of MagSafe which makes wireless charging easier and more reliable than ever.

No matter how you swing it, the iPhone 14 is an excellent device so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your old Apple handset or even make the jump from Android to iOS, now’s the ideal time to do so while this deal is still available.

