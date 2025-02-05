Today’s your last chance to get the battery beast OnePlus 13 discounted

If you’re ready to upgrade your phone to something that actually lasts more than a day on a single charge then you need to jump on this OnePlus 13 offer quickly.

The all-new OnePlus 13 only came out last month but to honour the occasion, the brand dropped quite a tasty offer that let you get the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB option at £899, as well as get an extra £50 on top of the value of whichever phone you trade-in to get the newer device.

The deal get even better with an additional 10% off for students, but the offer is now in its final day with precious time left to make use of it. Simply put, if you want a great new Android handset to carry you through 2025 and beyond, you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer right now than this.

The OnePlus journey has had its ups and downs over the years but with the OnePlus 13, the company is confidently back in full swing and firing on all cylinders. There’s a lot to like about this phone but the one area where it really stands out is in battery life. In fact, the OnePlus 13 currently sits as having the best battery life in our round-up of the best smartphones overall.

When TR’s very own Cam Bunton took it out for testing, he struggled to drain the battery completely even after a heavy day of use, which is a rare thing. What this means is that, if you’re a moderate user, you could absolutely get the OnePlus 13 to last for up to two days on a single charge.

There’s plenty to like beyond the battery however, including the slick 6.82-inch AMOLED display which drips over the sides like ‘Galaxy Edge’ phones of old, creating an immersive viewing experience that makes films and high-budget shows feel even more cinematic.

OxygenOS also provides one of the better takes on Android, with a distinct aesthetic that allows it to stand out. It doesn’t quite topple stock Android found on Pixel phones, but it definitely comes close.

As a final point, having the super fast Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset inside of this thing should ensure that the OnePlus 13 boasts excellent performance throughout the years to come, so you can see the phone as a future-proof investment that’ll provide great value in return.

Remember, this is the last to day to make use of the discount on OnePlus’ latest flagship phone, so if you are in the market to upgrade then don’t let this offer pass you by.