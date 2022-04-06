 large image

Feast your eyes on this too-good-to-miss Amazon Kindle deal

Calling all bookworms – the entry level Amazon Kindle, which features a built-in reading light, has plummeted to just £39.99.

That’s a total saving of £30 to be had and by far the cheapest price that we’ve seen the e-reader go for yet.

If ever there was a time to shrink your library into a digital form, or encourage yourself into reading more often, now’s the time with this fantastic deal.

Available via John Lewis, there’s also a two-year warranty to be had with the device so if anything does go awry then you’ll have peace of mind.

The standard Kindle is the entry-level option in Amazon’s range of e-readers, but that shouldn’t put you off what is still a fantastic device in its own right. With a lightweight frame of just 174g and a battery life that can last up to a month, this is the ideal companion for anyone who loves to dive into a good book.

With enough onboard storage to hold thousands of titles, you’ll always have the ability to immediately dive into your next read whenever you finish a book, and the e-ink screen replicates the sensation of reading a paperback, making it far better for your eyes than reading on a phone.

Of course, if you’re reading at bedtime then the built-in front light can illuminate the screen so you can carry on with your current page turner. For audiobook fans, there’s also Bluetooth support so you can wirelessly connect a pair of earbuds or headphones and enjoy one of the many titles available via Audible.

It’s worth mentioning that while the more expensive Kindles pack features like waterproofing and sharper text, at this price you could buy two of the base level Kindle before you even get close to the price of those more premium models.

For any fans of reading, the standard Kindle more than does the job, and it also serves as a great, inexpensive device to encourage young kids to read as well. At just £39.99, it’s an absolute steal.

