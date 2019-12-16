Fantastic price cut on limited stock Philips Hue lightstrip bundle

Make your home festive with Philips Hue smart lighting this year and save £28.53 on this Philips Hue lightstrip bundle, now down to £44.99.

When it comes to discounted Philips Hue smart lighting products, there’s no time like the present to jump on this exceptional value bundle. The 3-metre lighting strip base kit includes the 2-metre Lightstrip Plus set as well as a 1-metre extension kit.

Usually coming to a total value of £73.52 when bought separately, buy together in this excellent value set and glow up your home further this Christmas with the fantastic £28.53 saving. Only around for today, though, it goes without saying you need to act fast.

The concept of a smart home is already a fun, nifty way to hack your electrics and it really doesn’t come better than Philips Hue’s range of smart lighting products that allow you to well and truly customise the look of your home with quick, easy transformations.

Packing a ton of tech, all white and colour ambiance kits from Philips Hue come with a rainbow of profiles with 50 thousand varieties of white line alone, from soft warm lighting to crisp, brilliant white, as well as 16 million colour profiles to fit the mood.

Whether its their bulbs, lighting strips or play bars, experimental lighting is the way to go, all able to be controlled via the smartphone app with a Hue Bridge equipped home, or by linking your Philips Hue smart lighting to your AI powered smart speaker.

Philips Hue lightstrips offer a particularly fun and versatile element, able to attach just about anywhere you heart desires with the adhesive tape included. With three metres to play with, cut at the indicated sections and bend to your will.

Lightstrips look particularly at home beneath kitchen cabinets or backlighting gaming monitors or TV set-ups, able then to sync up your Philips Hue ambience lights to mirror and enhance what is happening on screen or to the music playing to create an even more immersive experience. Really, they’re an essential if you’re hosting a movie night.

With stock already 11% claimed at the time of posting, you’d better get a wiggle on purchasing the fantastic Philips Hue LightStrip bundle before it sells out at this price.

