Fantastic iPhone SE 2020 deal brings price below well £300

The second generation iPhone SE provides excellent value for those seeking a reliable iOS 15 handset with a good camera, smaller screen and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

However, a certified refurbished model, enables users to snag an even better bargain on the mid-range phone. eBay seller and refurbished phone specialist Loop Mobile is currently offering the iPhone SE (2020) for as little as £269.95.

You can snag a 64GB version in black or white with free two day delivery. That’s a £130 saving on the price Apple asks for the brand new model.

Loop has a 98.5% positive feedback from from more than 15,000 ratings, so you can expect to be happy with your purchase. If not, returns are available within 30 days, provided you pay the return postage.

The company pledges the phone is: “Sourced exclusively from Apple direct, these are fully tested and graded by our on-site Apple certified technicians. We run 80 functional tests on each product to ensure the best quality for your device, genuine devices 100% authentic.”

Loop promises more than 70 diagnostic tests have been performed, while the battery will be able to reach at least 80% of its original capacity. The company also offers a 12-month warranty for full-on peace of mind.

In our review of the iPhone SE (2020) we praised the value on offer, flagship-level performance, great photos in daylight situations and impressive video capabilities. We deemed it a great option for those who don’t want a large screen phone.

We were a little disappointed the iPhone 8-mimicking design didn’t get a refresh, and the battery life isn’t the greatest, but overall we afforded the phone a 4/5 star rating.

Our own Max Parker wrote: “This is a fantastic upgrade for those with an iPhone 8 or older, and you will notice big changes, and a lot of familiarities, in the switch. It’s also just a downright excellent buy if you want a phone that’ll perform fast and take excellent pictures for years to come.”