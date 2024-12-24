Getting into photography in the New Year? This fabulous camera is at its lowest price yet

If you’ve set yourself a New Year’s resolution to get into photography, this brilliant full-frame mirrorless camera deal is at its lowest price yet.

Amazon is selling the new Nikon Z f camera at the lowest price we’ve seen, dropping the body-only price to £1,515.45. That’s a massive 39% saving on a £2,499 RRP, which works out to almost £1,000.

Given that the Nikon Z f only hit the market a couple of months ago, this is an astoundingly good deal. You’re getting a proper full-frame mirrorless camera with classic analogue camera controls and outstanding sensor shift stabilisation for a massively reduced price.

Professional photographer and freelance photography journalist James Abbott handled this review for us, and he handed out a very positive 4-star review.

“The Nikon Z f is a joy to use and can be paired with older Nikon F mount lenses using the Nikon Mount Adapter FTZ II for an even more vintage shooting experience,” he concluded. “Features and functions are also inherited from the Z 6II, Z 8 and Z 9, so it’s a camera with some serious shooting power behind it.”

James particularly appreciate the Nikon Z f’s beautiful design and handling, based around that of the iconic Nikon FM2. This incorporates the kind of manual dials that really benefit the serious (and serious enthusiast) photographer.

Image quality is also excellent, with a capable Expeed 7 processor and 24.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor combo turning out sharp, rich shots. It’s capable of some seriously impressive high ISO handling, with an ISO range of 100 – 51,200 on the ISO dial on the top of the camera.

Video capture covers 4K at 30fps or 4k at 60fps, with 1080p 120fps slo mo footage also an option.

Whether you’re a would-be photographer or a budding videographers, this Nikon Z f camera deal should definitely be on your radar.