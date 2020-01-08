Committed to your phone but not your tariff? SMARTY might just have the answer with its uber affordable £10 a month 30GB SIM-only plan.

Fully loaded with a tasty 30GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts to ensure you’re always able to keep in touch, this SIM-only plan from SMARTY will set you back just £10 a month.

SMARTY SIM-Only Deal SMARTY Pay Monthly SIM - 30GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts Enjoy a healthy dose of data along with unlimited minutes and texts to ensure you keep in touch with loved ones. Offered as a 1 month contract, you can cancel and change it up at any time with excellent 3G and 4G coverage.

Able to cancel anytime, SMARTY offers fantastic flexibility when it comes to your tariff, meaning you needn’t be tied down by your monthly allowance. Packing 30GB of data for just £10 a month makes this the ideal choice for those who enjoy a hearty binge.

Founded by the people behind the Three mobile network, you can expect expansive coverage no matter where you are in the UK with up to 99.5% availability across indoor and outdoor locations, all with even more flexible and affordable SIM-only plans than you’d likely come to expect from Three itself.

SMARTY is for those who are in a happy relationship with their current smartphone and want a beefy mobile tariff that won’t cost the earth (which is unfortunately the case for a lot of the key network providers).

Allowing you take up a one month SIM-only contract, you then have the ease of cancelling anytime if you find something better, or find yourself out of the country and in need of a more accommodating SIM for your destination. That said, SMARTY does take on some of Three’s destinations within the EU for free roaming. For travel outside of the EU, SMARTY offers a pay as you go scheme, allowing you to top up and get back anything you don’t use whilst abroad.

All of SMARTY’s plans also include the ability to tether and hotspot without additional costs outside of your plan. On top of that, enjoy no speed restrictions, allowing you to experience the very best performance that 3G and 4G can offer.

If you were lucky enough to be gifted a brand new smartphone over Christmas, make the most of your handset with a ton of data in your pocket – all at a superbly affordable price.

