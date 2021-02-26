Expand your storage: get the Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SSD for just £79.99

A superb deal for any PC gamers out there, you can bag yourself the slick Samsung 860 QVO 1TB solid state drive for just £79.99 via Argos’ eBay outlet.

Taking a quick glance on other online retailers such as Box and Overclockers, you’ll note that the very same Samsung SSD is still being sold for around the £109.99 mark, making this £79.99 offer a huge discount compared to what’s currently available.

Deal: Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SSD for just £79.99 (lowest price around)

At the time of writing however, the listing notes that a ‘limited’ amount of stock is still available, so there’s a good chance that the offer could come and go by the end of the day. Simply put, the sooner you can pounce on this superb deal, the better.

While PC gaming can bring with it a ton of advantages from high-end graphics to super-fast refresh rates, it can be an absolute pain where storage is concerned. Those triple-A games that make the most of PC hardware can also end up claiming more than 100GB of memory in some cases, and if you don’t have a decent HDD of SSD onboard, then you’ll quickly run out of space.

With the 1TB of storage that you’ll get with the Samsung 860 QVO, that’s more than enough to store plenty of top-tier games and a good amount of indie games to mix things up.

It’s also worth pointing out that while HDDs tend to be a tad cheaper, they’re also considerably slower to load than SSDs which is why for the most enthusiastic PC gamers out there, there isn’t really much of a choice.

Of course, SSDs haven’t been made just exclusively for gamers, which why they’re also a good asset to have on a work computer, giving you a much faster experience as you jump between documents on the fly.

Whatever reason you might have for wanting to pick up a new SSD, one thing is for certain – this incredible price drop on the Samsung 860 QVO is one of the best SSD deals out there.

