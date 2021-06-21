Expand your PS5 storage with this ace Prime Day deal

Managed to bag yourself a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but find yourself repeatedly running out of storage space for your games? Then this may be the perfect Prime Day Deal for you.

Amazon has slashed the price of the 2TB capacity WD_Black P10 external hard drive, seeing the cost fall down down to £59.99.

The WD_Black P10 supports multiple gaming platforms, including the next-gen consoles. However, it must be noted that it can’t actually play PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games directly from the hard drive, but can only be used as back-up storage. This is still very useful though, allowing you to quickly transfer games to your console when required instead of going through the lengthy and tedious download process.

The WD_Black P10 also supports PC, but it’s probably not the best option for that use since it has sluggish speeds of up to 140MB/s, which will likely result in lengthy in-game loading times. Again, the WD_Black P10 is still recommended as back-up storage for your large game collection, but I suggest looking elsewhere if you plan on playing games directly from the hard drive.

If 2TB isn’t quite enough for you, Prime Day has also seen the 4TB model discounted to £84.99, saving you £45. This should be plenty enough space for the majority of gamers.

We haven’t reviewed the WD_Black P10 external hard drive, but it’s highly rated with a 5-star score on Amazon following 1202 ratings. One reviewer wrote: “It’s definitely worth the price considering this is aimed for large-file games.”

So if you own a next-gen console and are in desperate need of more storage space, I recommend checking out this great Prime Day deal.