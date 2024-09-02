Expand your PS5 storage on the cheap with this 2TB Samsung SSD

Running out of space on your PS5 but don’t want to delete any games? Expand your storage to a massive 2TB for a bargain price, thanks to this offer on Samsung’s 980 Pro SSD.

You can get the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD for PS5 or PC for just £144.17 from John Lewis, which is over £41 off its RRP. Not only that but My John Lewis members can also take an extra £20 off by entering the code MYJLSAMSUNG20 at the checkout.

If you aren’t a My John Lewis member, which is a loyalty scheme where you earn points on every John Lewis purchase, then you can join for free.

The Samsung 980 Pro is a serious must-have for any avid Playstation 5 user. With a whopping 2TB of storage, not only can you store multiple games without fear of running out of space but the SSD is also impressively speedy and allows your games to load faster for more uninterrupted playtime.

Expand your PS5’s storage with this Samsung 980 Pro SSD offer Get the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD for just £144.17 from John Lewis, which is over £41 off its RRP. If you’re a My John Lewis member then you can even take an extra £20 off, simply by entering the code MYJLSAMSUNG20 at the checkout. If you’re not a member but want to take advantage of this offer, then it’s free to sign up on the John Lewis website. John Lewis

Now £144.17

Enter code MYJLSAMSUNG20 View Deal

In fact, the 980 Pro can deliver read speeds of up to 7000 mb/s, which is not only double the rate of its predecessor but also a whopping 12.7 times faster than SATA SSDs too.

You won’t need to worry about your Playstation ever becoming too hot either, as the 980 Pro has Samsung’s nickel-coated controller which manages the chip’s heat levels. With added heatsink, heat is dissipated to allow for continuous high performance gaming, power efficiency and speed.

With a super thin body of 8.6mm, the 980 Pro is easy to plug into your Playstation 5’s internals, although remember some set-up is required.

Download Samsung’s Magician software which allows you to keep an eye on the health of your SSD, optimise its performance and protect your data too.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Samsung 980 Pro, it does boast a perfect five-star rating on John Lewis and a 4.9-star rating on Samsung’s official site too.

If you want more space to hold your games, while experiencing impressively fast performance with excellent thermal control then the Samsung 980 Pro is the perfect addition to your Playstation 5 setup.