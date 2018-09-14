Exclusive iPhone XS Preorder Deal: Get a 10GB contract for only £40 a month

Trusted Reviews Exclusive Deal: Save on your iPhone XS preorder with our exclusive 10GB contract for only £40 a month and £350 upfront.

Because we love to bring you the best deals possible – and it’s my day-job after all – we’ve teamed up with Mobiles.co.uk to bring you this stonker of a deal for Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone: the iPhone XS.

Trusted Reviews Exclusive iPhone XS Deal Apple iPhone XS – 10GB, £40pm with £350 upfront on O2 Giving you plenty of data for the low price of just £40 a month, this monthly contract with O2 is an incredible deal that can't be missed if you want to be one of the first people to own an iPhone XS.

If you’ve already taken a look at our round-up for the Best iPhone XS Deals then you’ll know that even the best offers still come with a hefty price tag, particularly if you want a decent amount of data each month. With that in mind, we’ve tried to find a solid middle-ground that gives you great value for money but doesn’t skimp out on features.

The contract, which comes courtesy of O2, offers 10GB of data a month which is plenty if you like to mix it up with social media and the occasional bit of streaming – take it from someone who rarely hits their monthly cap yet loves a bit of Netflix on the commute.

Related: iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max

With the upfront cost set at £350, the total cost of ownership (after 24 months) comes to £1310 which means that you’re roughly paying £12.95 for a 10GB SIM – a fantastic offer at anytime of the year.

What’s more, signing up with O2 grants you several benefits including O2 priority, which gets you early access to gig tickets as well as weekly freebies including a cup of coffee from Caffé Nero, and who doesn’t love a free cup of Joe?

Trusted Reviews Exclusive iPhone XS Deal Apple iPhone XS – 10GB, £40pm with £350 upfront on O2 Giving you plenty of data for the low price of just £40 a month, this monthly contract with O2 is an incredible deal that can't be missed if you want to be one of the first people to own an iPhone XS.

You’ll also have access to special areas at O2 venues, including the devilishly exclusive O2 Lounge at the O2 Arena. Throw in the fact that O2 customers can also tap into over 15,000 Wi-Fi hotspots that are scattered up and down the country, and you’ve got plenty of reasons to jump at this fantastic deal.