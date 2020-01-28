Exclusive Huawei P30 contract gets you 100GB of data for £25 a month

Unavailable anywhere else on the world wide web, get the Huawei P30 in this Trusted Reviews exclusive 100GB contract deal.

Make the most of this exclusive Three contract, getting you the Huawei P30 loaded with 100GB of data, alongside all you can eat minutes and texts, for just £25 a month – a premium tariff worthy of the 9 out of 10 rated Huawei P30.

Secret Huawei P30 Deal with Three Mobile Huawei P30, 128GB, Breathing Crystal Get around this stonking Huawei P30 Deal with Three. For just £19 Upfront and £25 per month there after, you'll get a 128GB Huawei P30 Smartphone with 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes on a 24 month advanced plan.

With an almost insignificant upfront payment of just £19, the total cost of ownership comes to £619. Take away the value of the Huawei P30 right now at £499.99, though, and you’re looking at a rate of just £4.95 per month for that meaty 100GB tariff across the 24-month contract period.

Sitting somewhere in the middle of Huawei’s P30 family, between that of the Huawei P30 Lite and P30 Pro, the Huawei P30 offers a more affordable experience of the flagship without sacrificing on its very best features.

Still slick in terms of design, you can enjoy Huawei’s signature iridescent back with its Breathing Crystal variant sort of looking like a frozen oil spill, able to catch a different colour at varying angles. Cased in metal and glass, the Huawei P30 feels premium, boasting a stunning 6.1-inch OLED panelled display to boot.

None of this is obscured, opting for a tear drop like design for its front-facing camera set-up and the slightly novelty, futuristic addition of an in-screen finger sensor to unlock your phone.

The rear-camera set-up is a luxurious triple threat set-up. Admittedly it misses out on a few of the features of the P30 Pro, including optical image stabilisation and the additional Time of Flight 3D sensor. However, it’s still every bit the capable smartphone camera with a main 40MP wide angle sensor, 16MP ultra wide sensor and 8MP telephoto sensor.

Its 3650mAh battery cell might be a slight drop on the P30 Pro’s, but it’s more than enough to offer an excellent performance for the P30. Its Kirin 980 processor also means it handles gaming and streaming, you might say, like a pro….

A fantastic handset that we awarded 8 out of 10 in our review, equipped with 100GB of data for just £25 a month, this deal is exclusive to Trusted Reviews straight through the Three Mobile store.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.