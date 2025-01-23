Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Everyone's favourite Ninja air fryer is reduced to a tasty price

Amazon is selling a particularly popular Ninja air fryer at a seriously tasty price right now.

The online retailer is offering the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer for £199.99 right now. That’s a 17% saving on its usual price of £239.99.

This is for the Amazon-exclusive model, too, which comes with a fancy copper-accented finish. The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer also comes with a free pair of Silicone Tongs, so you can handle your food like a pro.

All in all, it’s a superb price for a brilliant Ninja air fryer. Our home tech editor David Ludlow reviews an awful lot of kitchen gadgets, including air fryers, and he handed the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone a glowing 5-star review.

David particularly appreciated the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer’s ample cooking room, with two cooking compartments amounting to 9.5L of cooking space. Each drawer is capable of holding a decent-sized chicken, which should give you some idea of the potential here.

These two drawers can operate independently, and can be synced together so that two completely separate elements are cooked for the same target time.

He also managed to obtain excellent cooking results, which is after all what we’re here for. He managed to produce perfectly cooked chips, crisp hash browns, and tasty sausages, while reheating food worked brilliantly in his testing too.

This is aided by six distinct cooking functions: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Cooking with a Ninja air fryer, meanwhile, is the most efficient way to go about it, saving you up to 65% on your cooking bill.

It’s a healthier way to cook, too, with up to 75% less fat required.

If the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is simply too much air fryer for your kitchen, check out our Best Air Fryer 2025 guide for something a little more compact.

