Everyone’s favourite Ninja air fryer is back on offer

Amazon once again has everyone’s favourite air fryer, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UKCP, on offer. Get it cheap while you still can.

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UKCP is selling for £179.99 on Amazon right now, which is a 28% saving on the £249.99 RRP. We’re not expecting this price to remain so low for long, as it’s listed as a ‘Limited time deal’.

Given the quality of the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone, it’s well worth that full asking price. We awarded it a glowing 5 out of 5 review at the time of its launch, and nothing has happened to change our mind since.

Our reviewer praised the AF400UKCP’s astonishing capacity (seriously, if you have limited worktop space you should probably look elsewhere), as well as the quality of its cooking results and the clever dual controls.

You see, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone comes with a pair of cooking compartments (totalling a cavernous 9.5 litres) that can be used to cook two separate things simultaneously. You can sync these two compartments up, so your complete meal will be ready at a set time.

This Amazon exclusive model comes in a fetching copper and black livery, and also ships with a nifty set of Silicone Tongs.

The air fryer itself is a flexible thing indeed, offering up six distinct cooking functions: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. The Air Fry function, in particular, can save you up to 65% on your energy bill compared to a regular oven.

Cooking chips in this thing, meanwhile, uses way less oil, resulting in 75% less fat.

“If you regularly cook large quantities of food in your air fryer – say, for a large family – then the AF400UK provides both the flexibility and the capacity,” our reviewer concluded.