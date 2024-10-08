Everyone’s favourite AirPods Pro 2 deal is back

Nab the top-rated AirPods Pro 2 at their bargain Prime Day price in this Big Deal Days offer.

The AirPods Pro 2 are currently just £179 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, which is a massive £50 off the usual RRP.

Boasting active noise cancelling (ANC) technology, immersive sound quality and a long-lasting battery life, the AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic all-round pair of wireless earbuds that are perfect for those within the Apple ecosystem.

The AirPods Pro 2 boast 2x more ANC prowess than their predecessor, which uses acoustic algorithms to help remove more unwanted background noise. In fact, Editor Max Parker confirmed in his review that the “ANC here is great, especially for cutting out the whir of trains and tubes”.

Want to be more aware of your surroundings? The AirPods Pro 2 even boast Adaptive Audio which intelligently lets in important outside noises by blending ANC with Transparency mode. This means you can always stay aware and safe while out and about, while still experiencing immersive audio.

Otherwise, the AirPods Pro 2 are powered by Apple’s H2 chip which works with the AirPods driver and amplifier to create crisp, high-definition sound.

Apple includes four pairs of silicone tips to fit a wide range of ear shapes, ensuring the AirPods Pro 2 stays secure while creating an acoustic seal that closes in sound.

The AirPods Pro 2 also has useful extra features, including Loud Sound Reduction which intelligently reduces harsh noises around you (such as sirens or building works) and Conversation Boost which helps you hear conversations in noisy environments.

We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a 4.5-star rating, with Max concluding: “The AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested”.

Apple fans will know how rare it is to see an AirPods Pro 2 price cut, so we’d seriously recommend snapping up this Prime Big Deal Days offer while you can.

