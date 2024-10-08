Every runner needs to see this limited time Amazon deal

Runners and frequent users of the gym, rejoice! There’s a deal on the Shokz Openrun Pro for Amazon customers in the Prime Big Deals Day event.

Until the announcement of the OpenRun Pro 2, these were the priciest headphones in the Shokz range but with this discount you can save big as they’ve dropped from £159 to £109.

The OpenRun Pro are a pair of bone conduction headphones, which essentially means that they vibrate the bones in your skull (very lightly, we should add) to create the sound that you hear in your ears.

They also come under the classification of open-ear headphones, which means these headphones don’t stop the sound of your surroundings from coming through. You can listen to audio, as well as be aware of your surroundings too.

The OpenRun Pro are intended for workouts and running, and as such they come with a lightweight design that makes them comfortable to wear whether you’re running short or long distances. They don’t fall of during exercises either, so you can confident they won’t fly off during your stomach crunches.

The IP55 rating protects against sweat, dirt, and water; so these headphones can be used in a range of weather conditions without it causing a problem. There’s Bluetooth multi-point for connecting to two devices at once, and battery life is up to 10 hours.

They sound good, with a jump up in bass from previous models, although if you’re expecting the kind of bass you’d get from a true wireless pair, then you’re out of luck.

If you can live that, and prefer the design of bone conduction headphones compared to wireless earbuds, then you won’t want to dally on this terrific deal.

