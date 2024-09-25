Every iPhone user needs this discounted accessory

Stop those battery life blues with this excellent iPhone accessory, now available at a steep discount.

Amazon is selling the Anker Power Bank 321 iPhone accessory for just £19.99 right now, which is a 33% discount on the usual price of £29.99.

Note that this is specifically for the black model. You can specify the charger in green, pink, purple, or white, but you’ll need to pay a couple of pounds more.

The Anker Power Bank 321 is a compact 5,000mAh charger that affixes to the iPhone 12 and later via MagSafe. This means that it sticks to the back of modern iPhone magnetically, and then charges them up wirelessly. It’ll charge through magnetic and non-magnetic cases without fuss.

Anker reckons that the 321’s capacity will provide up to 19 hours of extended video playtime for an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The way we prefer to look at it is that it’ll provide one complete charge of Apple’s most capacious model, the new iPhone 16 Pro Max, with a little to spare for a quick minor top-up.

Naturally, if you have one of Apple’s smaller models, you’ll be able to get closer to two charges out of it.

The Anker Power Bank 321 itself charges via a USB-C port, and you can charge your iPhone up whilst simultaneously charging the pack itself. That makes it the ideal travel charger, in our book.

Especially when you consider just how small the Anker Power Bank 321 is. At just 9.4 x 6.3 x 1.5cm and 122g, it’ll slip into a handbag or pocket with ease.

If you’re worried about third party accessories and overheating issues, don’t worry. Anker assures us that the Power Bank 321 monitors the temperature up to 7,200 times per hour. It also comes with an 18-month warranty.