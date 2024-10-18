Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Every car owner should get this discounted Shark handheld vacuum

Calling all drivers, if your car’s interior is looking a little worse for wear then you’ll definitely want to jump on this limited time offer.

Even though the Shark CH950UKT handheld vacuum can be used to clean up pet hair and hard to reach areas in your home, its portability easily makes it a shoo-in for keeping your car looking good, and Amazon’s just reduced its price to a bargain rate.

The RRP has jumped around somewhat over the last few years, going as high as £79, but now you can pick it up for the low price of just £48.40. Not only is that quite a hefty saving on what you’d usually pay, but it’s also one of the cheapest offers right now for a known brand handheld vacuum, making it a bargain for all budgets.

To make sure that the CH950UKT can tackle a range of scenarios, it’s bundled with no less than three attachments: a motorised pet tool, a dusting brush and a crevice tool, the latter of which will be particularly useful in reaching overlooked areas in between car seats.

When you are finished with the job at hand, the CH950UKT features a one-touch emptying system that dispels any collected debris straight into the bin. When you need to drive friends and family around but the car needs a quick touch up, this is exactly the type of device you’ll want to have on hand.

While we haven’t yet tested the Shark CH950UKT, it does currently boast a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from 5609 reviews, with one verified buyer writing: “The standout feature of this handheld vacuum is its cordless design, providing unparalleled convenience. No more wrestling with cords or searching for outlets – the Shark handheld vacuum allows me to clean effortlessly and efficiently, reaching every nook and cranny with ease. The freedom to move around without being tethered to a power source is a true game-changer.”

As a final cherry on top, the device comes with a two-year warranty once you register it on Shark’s website, so you’ll be covered in case anything happens.

If you’ve ever felt embarrassed by the cleanliness of your car or the finer details in your home then now’s the time to fix it all with this outstanding Shark offer.

