Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Even Kazuya can’t stop this bargain Tekken 8 deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

You don’t have to fight it out for this deal, which gets you Tekken 8 for half-price on the Sony PS5 console.

Amazon is selling Tekken 8 on PS5 for just £34.99. That’s 50% off the £69.99 asking price for the current-gen beat ’em up.

Tekken 8 for half-price on PS5

Tekken 8 for half-price on PS5

Tekken 8 is this year’s hottest beat ’em up and you can get it it for $34.99. That’s half price.

  • Amaxon
  • Was £69.99
  • Now £34.99
View Deal

This is the Standard, physical edition of the game and it’s available with free Amazon Prime delivery. If you don’t have Prime, there’s a decent chance Amazon will give you a free trial if you haven’t had one lately.

The new generation of Tekken includes 32 fighters and it’s fair to say the visuals have moved on somewhat since the original Namco game debuted on the first PlayStation console almost 30 years ago. Tekken 8 was released just a few months ago and is the latest and maybe greatest version of the storied fighting series.

This one is built on the newer Unreal Engine 5, meaning you’ll get a true visual treat on your PS5. It has been well-reviewed by some of the specialist gaming sites and fans seem to love it too.

On Metacritic, the aggregate score of 90 from almost 100 critical reviews gives it a “must play” distinction from the site. Edge Magazine for instance, said this was the first version of Tekken in decades that can throw hands with the latest version of Street Fighter.

It’s not often we see a game this new drop to half price unless it’s a crushing disappointment, but this one has proved quite the opposite. It’s a must have for your PS5 games collection.

Looking for another deal?

If you’re not looking for a new PS5 game? Well how about a cheap deal on an iPhone? The iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed in like-new condition for £529.

You might like…

Best PS5 Accessories 2024: Kit out your console with these gadgets

Best PS5 Accessories 2024: Kit out your console with these gadgets

Thomas Deehan 4 weeks ago
Best PS5 Games 2024: Must-buy titles for Sony’s next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2024: Must-buy titles for Sony’s next-gen console

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Best PS5 Headset 2024: Our top picks for PlayStation headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2024: Our top picks for PlayStation headsets

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words