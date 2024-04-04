Even Kazuya can’t stop this bargain Tekken 8 deal

You don’t have to fight it out for this deal, which gets you Tekken 8 for half-price on the Sony PS5 console.

Amazon is selling Tekken 8 on PS5 for just £34.99. That’s 50% off the £69.99 asking price for the current-gen beat ’em up.

Tekken 8 for half-price on PS5 Tekken 8 is this year’s hottest beat ’em up and you can get it it for $34.99. That’s half price. Amaxon

Was £69.99

Now £34.99 View Deal

This is the Standard, physical edition of the game and it’s available with free Amazon Prime delivery. If you don’t have Prime, there’s a decent chance Amazon will give you a free trial if you haven’t had one lately.

The new generation of Tekken includes 32 fighters and it’s fair to say the visuals have moved on somewhat since the original Namco game debuted on the first PlayStation console almost 30 years ago. Tekken 8 was released just a few months ago and is the latest and maybe greatest version of the storied fighting series.

This one is built on the newer Unreal Engine 5, meaning you’ll get a true visual treat on your PS5. It has been well-reviewed by some of the specialist gaming sites and fans seem to love it too.

On Metacritic, the aggregate score of 90 from almost 100 critical reviews gives it a “must play” distinction from the site. Edge Magazine for instance, said this was the first version of Tekken in decades that can throw hands with the latest version of Street Fighter.

It’s not often we see a game this new drop to half price unless it’s a crushing disappointment, but this one has proved quite the opposite. It’s a must have for your PS5 games collection.

Looking for another deal?

If you’re not looking for a new PS5 game? Well how about a cheap deal on an iPhone? The iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed in like-new condition for £529.