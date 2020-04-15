Doom Eternal has made a huge splash since its release last month, but guess what? You can already save money on the blockbuster shooter. We’ve found the cheapest copies going – here’s how to get your hands on them…

Right now, The Game Collection’s eBay storefront is selling the console versions of Doom Eternal for just £40.45, the cheapest price yet. To snag the deal, simply use the code PRESENT10 and pick the game up for Xbox One or PS4.

If you’re stuck at home during lockdown and considering firing up your games console, Doom Eternal could be the perfect addition to your library. id Software’s latest entry to the legendary Doom franchise has done nothing but impress.

We’ve seen weapon upgrade systems revamped, new enemies and a whole range of even gorier melee kill-styles introduced to the game. If you love your shooters gory, Doom Eternal is the game for you.

Our reviewer, Adam Speight, said:

“The Doom Slayer is back and he’ll have your eternal flame burning quicker than The Bangles or Natasha, Liz and Kerry ever could. Doom Eternal is a smashing follow-up to Doom (2016) that upgrades what was already an absolute blast… You’ll soar around the map like a missile with a rapidly changing loadout of demon-despatching hardware. Mastering how to effectively manoeuvre around your loadout is crucial. Long-range enemy missile launchers: switch to sniper, take out the guns and go. Floating enemy with a big mouth who doesn’t know what’s good for them: switch to grenades, lob one in and glory kill them back to hell.”

Overall, Doom Eternal is a game that’s bound to entertain any FPS fan and maybe even convert a few non-believers. It packs simple, pick-up-and-play fun, amazing visuals and non-stop action into a fantastic package.

So, if you’ve been holding out for the game to receive its first price drop, then here it is. Just be warned however, the code PRESENT10 is only available until April 17th, after which the discount will no longer be around.

