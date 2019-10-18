Even more affordable, you can now get the 10/10 Xiaomi Mi 9 for just £349

Amazon has now dropped the price of the SIM-free Xiaomi Mi 9 by £150.

Buy: Xiaomi Mi 9 Now £349 (save £150)

The Xiaomi Mi 9t Pro has launched and in its wake its predecessor has shot down in price, making the mid-range tier Xiaomi Mi 9 handset even more affordable than it already was.

Best Xiaomi Mi 9 Deal

Xiaomi Mi 9 - Dual SIM Global Version - 64GB

With a stunning 6.39-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and packing a triple rear camera, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is the mid-tier handset with all the prowess of a flagship smartphone.

Amazon

|

Save £150

|

Now £349.00

View Deal

Now £349.00

|

Save £150

|

Amazon

Retailing at £499 at launch, you can now pick up this highly-rated smartphone for a fraction of the price. With Amazon’s £150 discount – that’s a 30% saving – you can now buy the Xiaomi Mi 9, with its 10 out of 10 rating from Trusted Reviews, for just £349.

Yes, as a mid-tier smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 9 comes highly recommended from the Trusted Reviews team. In our glowing verdict, we stated, “The price, performance and camera offered up by the Mi 9 should have purveyors of more costly rivals such as Apple, Huawei and Samsung worried.” A moment worthy of a mic drop, if we do say so ourselves.

Packed full of features, let’s start with the Xiaomi Mi 9’s sleek, stunning design, bringing us a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, which well and truly makes the most its real estate with thin bezels and an almost non-existent notch that, really, puts the likes of Apple’s latest flagships, as well as that ghastly hangnail on the Pixel 3 XL to shame.

With a pebble-like, slick curved back complemented by a holographic pattern finish, the Xiaomi Mi 9 really is an attractive and interesting phone to look at in a world of matte finishes and metallic edges.

When it comes down to specs, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is well and truly packing, enough so that you might even forget it’s marketed as a mid-range phone. Boasting a triple rear camera set-up, you can truly nail those shots with its 48MP main sensor, alongside the 16MP wide-angle sensor and 12MP tele-photo sensor package.

That’s not something you’ll find on the brand new Pixel 4, which has only just cottoned onto the world of dual cameras. Not to mention the Xiaomi Mi 9 comes loaded with the same chipset as Google’s latest line-up, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

A truly fantastic mid-tier smartphone that might just give some of the major flagships a run for their money, the Xiaomi Mi 9 can be yours for just £349, making this an even more essential purchase.

Alice Marshall
