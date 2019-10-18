Even more affordable, you can now get the 10/10 Xiaomi Mi 9 for just £349

Amazon has now dropped the price of the SIM-free Xiaomi Mi 9 by £150.

Buy: Xiaomi Mi 9 Now £349 (save £150)

The Xiaomi Mi 9t Pro has launched and in its wake its predecessor has shot down in price, making the mid-range tier Xiaomi Mi 9 handset even more affordable than it already was.

Best Xiaomi Mi 9 Deal Xiaomi Mi 9 - Dual SIM Global Version - 64GB With a stunning 6.39-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and packing a triple rear camera, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is the mid-tier handset with all the prowess of a flagship smartphone.

Retailing at £499 at launch, you can now pick up this highly-rated smartphone for a fraction of the price. With Amazon’s £150 discount – that’s a 30% saving – you can now buy the Xiaomi Mi 9, with its 10 out of 10 rating from Trusted Reviews, for just £349.

Yes, as a mid-tier smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 9 comes highly recommended from the Trusted Reviews team. In our glowing verdict, we stated, “The price, performance and camera offered up by the Mi 9 should have purveyors of more costly rivals such as Apple, Huawei and Samsung worried.” A moment worthy of a mic drop, if we do say so ourselves.

Packed full of features, let’s start with the Xiaomi Mi 9’s sleek, stunning design, bringing us a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, which well and truly makes the most its real estate with thin bezels and an almost non-existent notch that, really, puts the likes of Apple’s latest flagships, as well as that ghastly hangnail on the Pixel 3 XL to shame.

With a pebble-like, slick curved back complemented by a holographic pattern finish, the Xiaomi Mi 9 really is an attractive and interesting phone to look at in a world of matte finishes and metallic edges.

When it comes down to specs, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is well and truly packing, enough so that you might even forget it’s marketed as a mid-range phone. Boasting a triple rear camera set-up, you can truly nail those shots with its 48MP main sensor, alongside the 16MP wide-angle sensor and 12MP tele-photo sensor package.

Best Xiaomi Mi 9 Deal Xiaomi Mi 9 - Dual SIM Global Version - 64GB With a stunning 6.39-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and packing a triple rear camera, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is the mid-tier handset with all the prowess of a flagship smartphone.

That’s not something you’ll find on the brand new Pixel 4, which has only just cottoned onto the world of dual cameras. Not to mention the Xiaomi Mi 9 comes loaded with the same chipset as Google’s latest line-up, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

A truly fantastic mid-tier smartphone that might just give some of the major flagships a run for their money, the Xiaomi Mi 9 can be yours for just £349, making this an even more essential purchase.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…