This subscription-free video doorbell makes home security seriously easy

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want to keep an eye on your home while you’re away but don’t want to be tied into any monthly subscriptions? Eufy’s Video Doorbell is perfect for you.

Get the Eufy Video Doorbell (S210) with Chime for just £84.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s almost a massive 50% off its usual price. 

Unlike Ring Doorbells which require a paid-for subscription to unlock all its features, the Eufy Video Doorbell (S210) has no monthly fees and just needs you to create a Eufy account.

Download the Eufy iOS and Android compatible smartphone and check what’s happening at your front door from anywhere in the world. You can also receive instant notification whenever the doorbell is pressed or someone triggers the motion sensors too.

The app also lets you speak directly to anyone at your door, which is especially useful if you’re receiving a delivery and need to tell them where to put the package.

Live on a busy street with lots of passing cars or pedestrians? With Activity Zone, you can customise the area where motion is detected by the doorbell to avoid receiving any false alerts. 

Its 2K sensor means you can see who’s at your door in sharp detail, while its 4:3 aspect ratio ensures you get a head-to-tie view of anyone who approaches your home.

Although the Eufy S210 is wireless and offers up to 180 days of battery life from just one charge, you can also benefit from constant power via a wired connection too, if you’d prefer.

While we haven’t reviewed the Eufy Video Doorbell (S210) ourselves yet, it currently boasts a 4.1-star rating on Amazon which is based on over 4,440 customer reviews.

Customers find the video doorbell to be reliable and cost-effective, which is also easy to set-up and use too.

If you’ve been considering investing in a video doorbell for a while but have been put off by high costs or monthly fees, then this deal on the Eufy Video Doorbell (S210) is perfect for you. Now almost 50% off, we’d recommend snapping this up while it’s still around.

