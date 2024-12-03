Save over £200 on the four-star Eufy robot vacuum and mop

Take the hassle out of floor cleaning with the Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop and save over £200 in the process.

Thanks to its powerful suction, MopMaster pressure cleaning and clever AI detection tools, the X10 Pro Omni tackles everyday mess with ease.

Ideal for busy households, the X10 Pro Omni uses its powerful 8000 Pa suction to remove hidden debris, including pet hair, from carpet fibres in just one pass. Plus thanks to its auto-detangling roller brush, hair is loosened and removed automatically so you don’t have to worry about cutting it out manually.

For mopping hard floors, the X10 Pro Omni makes light work of everyday stains thanks to its MopMaster pressure cleaning technology which provides 180 rotations per minute to scrub out messes.

In his review, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow found that for general stains, such as muddy footprints, the X10 Pro Omni works excellently however it did struggle with tougher, ground-in stains.

With AI obstacle avoidance, the device can identify over 100 different objects such as wires, shoes and toys to avoid any potential mishaps. In fact, David found the robot to be “an excellent navigator” which was able to spot and avoid shoes and cables left on the floor.

Once the robot finishes its clean, it will return to the handy all-in-one station. Here, its dust bin is emptied into the station’s 2.5L dust bag which stores debris for up to two months while its mop pads are washed with clean water and dried with 45°C heated air to prevent any lingering smells or bacteria growth.

The all-in-one station also features a three-litre clean water tank which provides enough water to mop up to a 2000 sq ft home up to three times.

Overall we gave the Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum a four-star rating with David Ludlow concluding: “Able to spot and avoid common obstacles, paired with powerful vacuuming and great mopping, this is a well-priced all-rounder.”

For seriously useful hands-free vacuuming and mopping with excellent obstacle avoidance that’s able to cope with busy family life, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is a fantastic appliance.