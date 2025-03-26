:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This is the one power bank I’m recommending to friends and family right now

There are tons of power bank deals available right now but there’s only one that gets my personal seal of approval.

Head on over to the Amazon Spring Sale and you’ll see that there’s absolutely no shortage of deals on smartphone accessories right now, but if you’re in the market for a new power bank then there’s only one that I personally recommend.

It’s the Anker Ultra Slim MagGo 10k portable charger that’s plummeted from £69.99 to just £55.99, making it a bargain buy for anyone who never wants to deal with battery anxiety ever again.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – if you leave the house in 2025 without a power bank on your person, you’re doing yourself a huge disservice. Given just how much we rely on our phones for messaging, internet browsing, payments, directions and more, you should always keep a means of charging on your person at all times, just in case of emergencies.

Speaking from experience, there’s nothing quite like missing the last train, or getting to your station and realising that all trains have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, and then also spotting that your phone’s battery has dipped into the red.

In moments like these, this is where Anker’s power bank comes in handy, and there are a few helpful features here that separate it from the crowd. For starters, having a massive 10,000mAh cell means that you can charge up your phone up to full and still have some juice left in the tank.

Thanks to Anker’s MagGo design, the charger is compatible with MagSafe, so if you use an iPhone then you can charge your handset wirelessly, which saves you from needing to bring any extra cables with you.

If you’d rather top up your phone a bit faster over a wired connection then that’s fine too, just hook up a USB-C cable and you’re good to go. You can even check on how much power is left in the battery pack itself by pressing the button on the side and seeing how many LED lights flash up.

As a final cherry on top, it’s also super slim and can easily fit into a pocket without hassle. As a means of saving you from any costly battery related emergencies down the line, this Anker power bank deal is worth every penny.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

