This is the one power bank I’m recommending to friends and family right now

There are tons of power bank deals available right now but there’s only one that gets my personal seal of approval.

Head on over to the Amazon Spring Sale and you’ll see that there’s absolutely no shortage of deals on smartphone accessories right now, but if you’re in the market for a new power bank then there’s only one that I personally recommend.

It’s the Anker Ultra Slim MagGo 10k portable charger that’s plummeted from £69.99 to just £55.99, making it a bargain buy for anyone who never wants to deal with battery anxiety ever again.

Anker MagGo 10,000mAh power bank deal Stay ahead of any battery related emergencies with this super slim, MagSafe comaptible 10,000mAh power bank from Anker, now massively reduced in the Amazon Spring Sale. Amazon

Was £69.99

Now just £55.99 View Deal

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – if you leave the house in 2025 without a power bank on your person, you’re doing yourself a huge disservice. Given just how much we rely on our phones for messaging, internet browsing, payments, directions and more, you should always keep a means of charging on your person at all times, just in case of emergencies.

Speaking from experience, there’s nothing quite like missing the last train, or getting to your station and realising that all trains have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, and then also spotting that your phone’s battery has dipped into the red.

In moments like these, this is where Anker’s power bank comes in handy, and there are a few helpful features here that separate it from the crowd. For starters, having a massive 10,000mAh cell means that you can charge up your phone up to full and still have some juice left in the tank.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

Thanks to Anker’s MagGo design, the charger is compatible with MagSafe, so if you use an iPhone then you can charge your handset wirelessly, which saves you from needing to bring any extra cables with you.

If you’d rather top up your phone a bit faster over a wired connection then that’s fine too, just hook up a USB-C cable and you’re good to go. You can even check on how much power is left in the battery pack itself by pressing the button on the side and seeing how many LED lights flash up.

As a final cherry on top, it’s also super slim and can easily fit into a pocket without hassle. As a means of saving you from any costly battery related emergencies down the line, this Anker power bank deal is worth every penny.