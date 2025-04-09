Amazon’s practically giving away Roku TVs at this price

Anyone in the market for an affordable TV packed with smart features should look no further than this phenomenal deal from Amazon.

Unlike the state of the industry even a decade ago, you no longer need to part with a small fortune just to add a 4K TV to your home entertainment set-up, thanks to affordable picks from Amazon itself, Hisense, Toshiba and Roku.

Thanks to its excellent operating system, Roku TVs have only grown in popularity at this end of the sector, but this deal just upped the ante. Right now you can get the 55-inch Roku 4K Smart TV for just $269.99, marking a slick 23% discount on its original $349.99 asking price.

Amazon’s out of this world Roku TV deal I never thought I’d see the day where you could buy a 55-inch smart TV with 4K resolution for well under $300, but here we are. A truly epic deal for anyone in need of an affordable (or spare) TV. Amazon

With those kinds of specs, it’s hard to imagine a TV that’s better suited for most people, and if you’re moving into a new home or dorm room and don’t have a ton of cash on hand then this is a great option that won’t break the bank.

Thanks to the 4K resolution, you can rest assured that everything you watch will look wonderfully crisp, whether it be a brand new film or a classic TV series that you love to binge-watch at least once a year.

There’s also HDR10+ which allows for some impressive colours that truly leap off the screen, particularly if you’re dabbling in a spot of gaming, or watching an animated film.

Of course, where the TV really excels is in Roku’s operating system. While it’s definitely a little on the basic side, Roku’s simplicity does work in its favour as its clearly labeled menus allow you to jump back into your recent watches or most favourite streaming apps quickly.

You can even customise the background to suit your preferences, making the OS feel more personalised compared to what a lot of the competition offers. While we haven’t reviewed this particular TV, it does have an impressively high 4.5-star rating based on 3088 customer reviews.

One happy buyer detailed: “Very impressed so far. Set-up was a breeze – just took my laptop into the room and used it to sign into my Roku account then activated the TV. Despite what I read, the audio is very good for built-in speakers and would easily suffice if you didn’t want a soundbar/external audio source.”

For just $269.99, I don’t think you’ll find a better overall TV for the price, so it’s best to nab it now whilst the offer is still available.