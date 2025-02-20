Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can’t say no to Ninja’s best air fryer at this price

If you’re one of the last few people who has yet to buy a Ninja air fryer, now’s your chance to get one of the company’s best for less.

While there are tons of great Ninja air fryers out there, the one that we recommend to most buyers (if your budget can cover it) is the outstanding Ninja DoubleStack, largely for its convenient design and powerful cooking.

Usually the appliance would set you back $219.99 but now the Ninja DoubleStack can be yours for only $189.99 on Amazon.

Take it from me – I added a dual-basket air fryer to my list of kitchen appliances some years ago and I honestly don’t know how I ever got by without one. From making super quick lunches when you’re working from home, or sorting out a few sides to go with whatever you fancy cooking for dinner, air fryers make it easy.

From that perspective, the Ninja DoubleStack leaves you wanting for very little. Its 6-in-1 concept allows you to not only air fry foods, but also bake, roast and broil. In fact, you can even have it so that both drawers cook on different modes but finish at the exact same time.

In his review for the Ninja DoubleStack, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote: “at the end of cooking, my chips were perfectly and evenly cooked, and the fish fingers had a nice crisp finish to them. You can’t do better than that, and being able to use one drawer for a complete meal is brilliant.”

Where the DoubleStack really shines however is in its design. Most dual-drawer air fryers have each container sit side by side which ends up taking quite a lot of space on your kitchen counter, but by having the containers sit one on top of the other, the DoubleStack frees up more room.

This makes the DoubleStack perfectly suited for smaller kitchens where space is crucial, and thanks to Ninja’s engineering, you’re not losing anything where the quality of the cooking is concerned.

At this reduced price, the Ninja DoubleStack is a win-win all-round, and well worth adding to your kitchen.

