Amazon’s hiding an epic iPhone deal in plain sight

Amazon has no shortage of deals available right now, but there’s one that’s just caught my attention because no-one’s talking about it.

As I write this, we are in the final hours of Amazon’s Spring Sale, and if you’ve headed to the retailer’s website over the last week then you’ll no doubt have seen that these Spring Sale deals are clearly labeled, with everything from TVs to laptops discounted. There’s one offer however that’s slipped under the radar.

Even though it is a massive discount on its £699 price at the Apple Store, there is zero fanfare about the fact that Amazon is currently selling the iPhone 15 for just £599. There’s no mention of a discount or the original price – it’s a bargain that’s just hiding in plain sight and waiting to be snapped up.

You may have also noticed that at that price, the iPhone 15 now costs the same as the iPhone 16e, and for my money, it’s the former of these two phones that offers far better value for your hard earned cash.

While it’s true that the iPhone 16e has a newer chipset in the A18 Bionic and therefore, the ability to run Apple Intelligence (which the iPhone 15 cannot), the iPhone 15 is, in every other way, the more feature-packed phone.

For starters, the iPhone 15 uses the Dynamic Island notch which is far more helpful than the garish notch of old that features on the 16e. The Dynamic Island can display key bits of information at a glance, including the estimated delivery time of your takeaway, or the album art of any music you’re currently playing (which gives you a quick means of diving back into the music app of your choice).

Unlike the 16e, the iPhone 15 has two rear-facing cameras, so you have more versatility when it comes to capturing anything that you come across. Speaking from experience, if you come face to face with an expansive vista on holiday then the ultra-wide camera can be your best friend.

The iPhone 15 also features a brighter display, with 2000 nits of peak brightness in the great outdoors, making it easier to use in everyday scenarios. Plus, as a final bonus, the iPhone 15 has MagSafe compatibility, so you can quickly top-up the phone wirelessly with a MagSafe supported power bank.

Take it from me, if your budget caps out at £599 and you’re looking to get a new iPhone that does all the main things that you’d want it to do, ignore the iPhone 16e and get yourself the iPhone 15. You can thank me later.