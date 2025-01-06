Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If I were buying a smartwatch today, I'd get this Galaxy Watch 7 deal

There are plenty of great smartwatches to buy at the start of 2025 but for my money, this Galaxy Watch 7 offer takes the cake.

I’ve tested countless smartwatches in my time as a tech journalist, and while the TicWatch Pro range provides tremendous battery life, and the Pixel Watch has a great sense of style, it’s the Galaxy Watch range that offers the best overall experience for Android users.

With that in mind, anyone looking to buy a new smartwatch for 2025 should look no further than the phenomenal discount that’s been applied to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, plummeting from $349.99 / £289 to just $289.99 / £239 at Amazon, saving 17% in both the USA and UK.

As an added incentive, the watch also comes with a three-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind in case anything goes wrong.

Of course, it goes without saying that if you’re an iPhone user then this deal isn’t for you as the Galaxy Watch 7 simply will not work with your handset, but for any Android users out there, keep reading on.

Samsung revamped its smartwatch line when it moved over to Google’s Wear OS platform via the Galaxy Watch 4, and it’s been going from strength to strength ever since, with the Watch 7 representing generations of upgrades.

From a purely smartwatch perspective, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers up the latest version of Wear OS for a slick wearable experience, offering access to key apps like WhatsApp and Google Maps, directly from your wrist.

It also boasts a ton of great watch faces that allow you to express yourself in any way you see fit. In fact, Samsung’s collection of watch faces is probably the thing I miss most about using a Galaxy Watch, as I’m currently using an iPhone 15/Apple Watch SE 2 combo.

Beyond its smart features, the Galaxy Watch 7 works brilliantly as a fitness tracker, which is particularly handy for anyone with fitness-related New Year’s resolutions to tackle.

There’s plenty more to like about the Galaxy Watch 7 but when it’s going for such a reduced rate, all you need to know is that it’s a no-brainer in its current price range.

