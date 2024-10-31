Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Emma’s mattress sale saves you from waiting for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Guarantee a good night’s sleep for a bargain price thanks to this 30% saving off the 4.5-star rated Emma mattress. 

Get a double Emma NextGen Premium mattress for just £461.30 in the pre-Black Friday sale directly from the Emma website. That’s a massive £197.70 off its RRP. 

Upgrade your mattress for less with this early Black Friday deal

Get the 4.5-star rated Emma NextGen Premium double mattress for just £461.30 in the Emma pre-Black Friday sale. That’s a massive 30% off its usual RRP.

  • Emma official website
  • Was £659
  • Now £461.30
View Deal

Made up of five unique layers that are specially-designed to keep you comfortable, cool and supported at night, the Emma NextGen Premium is the perfect upgrade for anyone with an old, worn-out mattress.

The first layer is the moisture-wicking Emma UltraDry cover which helps keep you feeling cool and fresh during the night. 

Next you’ll find Emma’s own Halo Memory Foam which adapts and moulds itself to the shape of your body for pressure relief and support. Under this is a lower density foam layer for added comfort 

Towards the bottom is an extra layer of supportive foam, designed to reduce pressure points and promote proper spinal alignment too. 

Finally, there’s a layer of seven separate pocket spring zones, each of which are designed to support a specific area of the body. 

Not only does the NextGen Premium mattress promise to support your body but it also aims to provide an undisturbed night’s sleep. Thanks to its memory foam layers, motion is absorbed which means you should avoid being accidentally woken up by your partner’s movements. 

In his review, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow confirmed the motion absorption was excellent with “little movement from one side of the bed to another”.

Overall we gave the Emma NextGen Premium mattress a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with David concluding you should buy it if “you want a well-priced, supportive mattress.”

Dave adds: “quite firm to the touch, this mattress is supportive and insulates the movements of one partner from another.”

If your current mattress is unsupportive and uncomfortable then now is the perfect time to consider upgrading, especially as this Emma NextGen Premium mattress is at such a low price well in advance of Black Friday.

