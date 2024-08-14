Emma’s luxurious hybrid mattress is now massively reduced

The Emma Original mattress is one of the most highly-rated of the online-centric options and right now you can save 30% on a double, at the double!

Head on over to Emma Sleep UK and you can grab a double Original Hybrid Mattress for £349.30. That’s a saving of £150.70 on the £499 asking price.

Was £499

Now £349.30 View Deal

The mattress includes free shipping and retuns, comes with a 10-year guarantee and you can try it for 200 night’s risk free.

This hybrid mattress includes 2 layers of foam and also includes pocket springs for additional support and breathability. It’s 22cm thick, compared to the 25cm thick foam version.

There’s an easy-to-wash, soft-to-touch cover, while the foam layer keeps you free to move. The company promises the right level of firmness, so you won’t dip or sink, while the 3-body-zone springs absorb and isolate movement and prevent it speading across the mattress. This aspect promotes good sleep posture.

The company also promises targetted pressure relief, the company says, to guarantee “nights that are comfortable, relaxing, and supportive for your body. From the quality of the materials to customised comfort, the Emma Original has everything you’ll want in a mattress.”

The company has sold over half a million mattresses since 2020 and there’s a 4.7 star average rating from almost 2,500 reviews. We haven’t reviewed the hybrid version of the Emma mattress, but we’re huge fans of the Emma Original Mattress. Our reviewer gave it a 4.5 star score back in 2022.

We felt it to be a good all-round mattress which was a great choice for most people. We can’t speak for the quality of the hybrid mattress, but more than 2,100 five star reviews offer a pretty good indication the quality matches up to the original.