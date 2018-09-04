Best Electric Toothbrush Deals for November 2018

Electric Toothbrush Deals: Believe it or not, it is possible to improve the level of your oral health care without paying through the teeth. Just grab one of these fine electric toothbrush deals.

Any dentist or hygienist worth their salt (but definitely not sugar) will tell you that an electric toothbrush is both the best and simplest way to improve the health of your gums. Alongside a healthy, balanced diet of course.

Which raises a few questions: which brand of electric toothbrush should you use? How much should you be looking to spend?

These tooth scrubbers come in wide range of shapes and price tags. At the top end of the market, you’re looking at spending hundreds of pounds, which will secure you advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity and fancy smartphone apps, as well as multiple brush modes. The latter is particularly important, as brush modes add in additional features that can include: a whitening mode to help polish your teeth to a pearly-white finish; a sensitive mode, which is perfect if your teeth are very sensitive; and a gum care mode that dials down the power so that you can clean right around the edge of your teeth without causing bleeding.

Cheaper models will likely only have one brush mode, do away with fancy connectivity and might have shorter battery life. That doesn’t mean they result in a superior clean to your manual brush, however.

Electric toothbrush discounts are a mainstay of both Black Friday and specific Amazon sales like Prime Day, but you don’t have to wait until then to bag a discount ‘brush. They’re often on sale throughout the year, so you shouldn’t wait it out when it comes to your oral hygiene.

Below you’ll find a handful of the better electric toothbrush deals from the UK’s top online retailers.

Before we press on, it’s worth noting that most electric toothbrushes employ a 2-pin to standard 3-pin adaptor, which will allow you to charge them next to your sink via a standard shaver plug. If you don’t have one of these in your bathroom, you’ll need to pick up a 2-pin to standard 3-pin adaptor and charge your electric toothbrush from a regular wall socket.

Given that your average modern electric toothbrush will last a week or so on a single charge, this shouldn’t be much of an issue either way.

Now, let’s chew over some of the best electric toothbrush deals of the moment.

Today’s best electric toothbrush deals

Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.

Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Vitality Cross Action If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere. Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush The Oral-B Pro 2 range comes with a handy built-in timer and smart notifications to make sure that you brush your teeth as efficiently as possible. Now with £20 off the RRP.

