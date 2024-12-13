Get ready for Elden Ring Nightreign with this massive deal on the original game

The Game Awards 2024 brought about some huge announcements from the world of gaming, but few are quite as prolific as the reveal of Elden Ring Nightreign.

This standalone spin-off uses parts of the same map from Elden Ring but injects it with roguelite gameplay and multiplayer co-op, so you can tackle a near endless array of bosses and enemies with players from around the world.

While the game is certainly shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of next year, if you’ve yet to try out the original game in all its glory then now’s the time to do so. Argos is currently selling Elden Ring on PS5 for the incredibly low price of just £29.99.

Elden Ring (PS5) for just £29.99 While the Nightreign spin-off is now on the horizon, there's never been a better time to see what all the fuss is about and try the orignal Elden Ring particularly as it's massively reduced. Argos

For context, buying the game new from the PlayStation Store will set you back a hefty £49.99, so being able to nab it for almost half of that is really a no brainer. Plus, even if you aren’t buying it for yourself, there’s enough content in the game to make it a very long-lasting Christmas gift for any loved ones.

At this point, it’s unlikely that you haven’t heard about Elden Ring but if you’ve been on the fence about buying it then allow me to tell you my personal experience with the game. I’ll be completely honest – the Dark Souls series and any other ‘soulslike’ games have never been for me.

I prefer my gaming time to be a bit more laid back and narrative driven, and the idea of coming up against bosses so difficult that they’ll have you throwing your controller out the window has never really appealed to me. However, with all the hype that it was receiving upon release, I decided to give Elden Ring a try, and I’m glad I did.

While there’s no point in denying it, this is a difficult game, it is far more forgiving in its design in a way that makes it much more enjoyable for newcomers. Because of the game’s open-world layout, if you’re stuck in one area, you can just head in another direction and try something else, building up your character as you go so that you can return later in a more capable state.

Plus, if you’ve ever enjoyed games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where exploration is encouraged then you’ll love what Elden Ring has to offer. In the ‘Lands Between’ where Elden Ring is set, the landscape is absolutely sprawling with hidden areas and secrets to find which keeps you engaged – always eager to see what might be just beyond the next ridge.

So before Nightreign hits store shelves in 2025, see what all the fuss is about with this outstanding deal on the original Elden Ring.