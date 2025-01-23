Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE’s unlimited data SIM is now selling for an outrageously low price

If you’re in the market for an unlimited data SIM deal, EE has one going for an outrageously low price right now.

You can sign up to EE’s Unlimited Essentials 24-month SIM-only contract for just £22 a month right now, rather than the usual £32.

It’s worth noting that the price will increase to £23.50 from March 31, 2025, and to £25 a year later. Even so, this remains a fantastic money-off SIM only deal.

As the name suggests, EE’s Unlimited Essentials gets you unlimited everything: data, call minutes, and texts. You can expect download speeds of up to 100Mbps, and it’s possible to gift data to family and friends.

EE is calling this the return of its best ever price on such a contract. We’ve certainly seen this before (back in August, for example), but it doesn’t come around all that often.

Considering EE is widely held to be the best network in the country for coverage, this is the kind of deal that should be of interest to a lot of people.

What with this being a SIM-only deal, you’ll need to supply your own smartphone. That can be the one you’re using right now, if you’re happy with it. Alternatively, check out our Best Smartphones 2025 guide.

We’ll run you through the best smartphone on the market, money no object, as well as range of high-quality alternatives. If your budget is a little tighter, we’ll also provide some guidance on the best mid-range and affordable phones. If you’re after something a little fancier, we’ll even run you through the best that the foldable format has to offer.

Of course, with Samsung just having announced the Galaxy S25 range, you might want to buy one of those to go with this SIM-only deal. If that’s the case, we have a great Galaxy S25 deal for you too.

