EE’s unlimited data SIM is now half price for six months

Chris Smith

If you already have your phone of choice, then a SIM-only deal is a great way to get loads and loads of data for a reasonable price.

Right now you can get EE’s Unlimited Plan for £17.50 for the first six months. After that, it’ll be £35 a month.

Half-price unlimited data SIM is just £17.50

For the first six months of this EE Unlimited Data SIM, you can get 50% off the price. It’s just £17.50 for the first six months of the two-year contract.

  • Six-months half-price
  • £17.50
This is a 24 month contract, but this half price offer for the first six months of the Essentials Max also comes with plenty of benefits like uncapped speeds.

For example, you’ll be able to gift data to the rest of the family, if you have other plans on your account. You’ll also get the best speeds available, which is often in excess of 100Mbps, which is perfect for streaming 4K content and immersive games.

Again, this is where you’ll feel the benefits of those uncapped data speeds.

There are loads of plans on offer, like the Full Works plan which includes 3 inclusive extras like Apple Music, Netflix and more, which you can see with the link below.

It’s also possible to get 30% off every new SIM added to your EE account, if you’re an existing EE mobile customer, which means the savings mount up.

Of course, you won’t get a phone with this contract, but as we said in the intro, if you’re happy with your phone why pay extra just to get the latest model you will be paying off over the length of a 24-month contract.

If you’re not looking for a new mobile data SIM deal, well how about a cheap contract on a phone itself? The iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed in like-new condition for £529.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

