EE’s outstanding Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal fixes the price of Samsung’s phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 can now be had at a massive discount at part of a truly outstanding deal.

EE is selling Samsung’s premium foldable for £1,069 right now, which is a huge £730 discount on its recommended retail price of £1,799.

That’s about the same price as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, a much smaller device.

But the deal doesn’t end there. EE is also offering £250 cashback on this purchase. That’s £980 worth of savings on one of the best foldable phones around.

Our Mobile Editor Lewis Painter reviewed this one earlier in the year, and handed out a very respectable 4 out of 5 score. “The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a decent upgrade with a cleaner design, top-end processing power, Galaxy AI smarts and the longest software promise around,” he concluded.

This is Samsung’s top dog, offering a huge fold-out 7.6-inch AMOLED display on the inside, and a more regular 6.3-inch external screen for regular smartphone tasks.

You also get compatibility with Samsung’s S Pen stylus, which makes a whole lot of sense on such a huge canvas. It takes sketching and note taking to the next levels.

Samsung has improved its design work for the Fold 6, making for a much sharper look and feel than previous models. The main screen has a slightly wider aspect ratio than before, too.

It also supplies plenty of power, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tucked away inside. This thing’s got legs.

Lewis also praised Samsung’s seven year update promise, which means the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be going strong right up through Android 21.

You also get a decent triple camera set-up that won’t let you down, not to mention a host of clever AI features to make your day to day a little easier.

It’s a whole lot of phone for what EE is asking you to pay here.