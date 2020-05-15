EE’s new SIM-only deal gets you 50GB for just £10

Looking for a beefy SIM-only contract deal? EE has got some excellent 50% off deals on its big data packages.

For the bingers and gamers out there, EE is bringing the heat with its SIM-Only pay monthly plans, shaving a not too shabby 50% off the monthly cost for your first three months.

If you fancy the network’s 50GB plan then, pay just £10 a month for your first three months, thereafter returning to its still reasonable rate of £20 a month. Got your sights set higher? EE has worked its magic with its 100GB plan too, now just £15 for the first three months and £30 thereafter for 12 month plans. You can also upgrade to 18 month contracts at any time if you’re happy to stick with the service for longer.

With both plans coming 4G equipped, you can benefit from the fastest available download speeds on the 4G bandwidth, alongside unlimited minutes and texts. EE SIM-Only plans also include EU roaming across selected countries, allowing you to use your monthly allowance as normal as you travel without extra charges on top of your monthly rate.

Of course, with any EE contract, you get a ton of fantastic free perks on top of your juicy data, including six months of Apple Music, MTV Play and BT Sport for three months, as well as six months of the new streaming service Britbox.

It’s worth noting that with such a hefty dose of data, you’re not likely to obliterate through it from month to month, even with a ton of bingeing and streaming your favourite music and podcasts. That’s why these SIM-only plans are such excellent value for money, with little need to splash out on an unlimited deal with so much data already had your disposal.

On top of fantastic perks, EE also offers data caps, ensuring, in the unlikely event you do go over your monthly amount, you won’t spend the earth in charges. With family gifting, you can also add and share data with family members too.

An excellent offer, get 50% off the first three months of your big data plans with these EE SIM-only contract deals and enjoy 50GB for only £10 a month and 100GB for only £15.

