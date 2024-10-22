EE’s new PS5 bundle is an early Christmas bargain

This PS5 bundle could be the perfect deal ahead of Christmas.

UK network EE is offering a tempting bundle with the PS5 Slim, which is the latest model of the regular PS5 following its revamp last year. This is the disc drive model too, so you’ll be able to play physical games as well as digital.

Scroll down to the ‘bundle deals’ bit, and check out the first of these packages. It’s a bit of a bargain.

Get £100 of extras free with this PS5 bundle EE is offering a great PS5 Slim bundle that essentially gets you Helldivers 2 and an extra DualSense controller for free. EE

Save £100

Now £479.99 View Deal

This one comes with an additional DualSense controller, which packs a £64.99 RRP but itself. It also includes a copy of Helldivers 2, which is a phenomenal online multiplayer co-op shooter. That would set you back £34.99 on its own.

The cost for this bundle is just £479.99, which just happens to be the usual price of the PS5 Slim Disc Edition by itself. You’re essentially saving £100 here.

We updated our original PS5 review following the launch of this new PS5 Slim model, and we stand by our original 4.5 out of 5 appraisal. “A new slimmer PS5 lessens the physical footprint, adds more storage, includes smarter port options and offers a removable disc drive,” we concluded.

However, the basic package retains the same appeal: “A brilliant DualSense controller, a compelling UI, the best library of exclusive games around, and proper reverence for PlayStation’s past ensures the PS5 remains this generation’s console king,” we concluded.

That DualSense controller really is a highlight, and it leaves its rivals in the dust for sheer tactile appeal. The key feature is the controller’s adaptive trigger buttons, which can supply varying levels of resistance depending on the game. These simulate physical activities like depressing a brake pedal on a powerful sports car, or pulling a trigger on an antique gun.

Astro’s Playroom, which comes free with every PS5 console, is a beautiful showcase for the DualSense’s capabilities. It really needs to be seen (or rather felt) to be believed. It’s no wonder we reviewed the DualSense separately, and handed out another 4.5 out of 5 score.

This is a great bundle for the hottest console on the market. If someone you know wants a PS5 for Christmas, this is as good a deal as you’re likely to find right now.