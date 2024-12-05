Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE’s iPhone 16 Pro deal is out of this world

Jon Mundy

EE is running an outstanding deal on the iPhone 16 Pro right now.

The UK’s biggest mobile network (for now) is offering Apple’s current compact flagship phone for £899 right now. That’s a a £100 saving on its £999 RRP.

The iPhone 16 Pro is available at a £100 discount on EE right now.

We should note at the outset that this is for a refurbished model, so you’re not getting a brand spanking new handset. However, this is still a massive step above your average second hand phone.

EE is listing this as being in ‘Grade A’ condition, which means that it’s a returned device. This means that it’s been acquired brand new and returned during the initial 14 day cooling off period, simply because the customer changed their mind.

By their nature, then, these phones are indistinguishable from brand new units. EE has even re-sealed the phone in its original packaging.

Not only that, but EE subjects each returned device to “rigorous cosmetic and functionality control tests”, so you can rest assured there’s nothing dodgy about them. EE’s provision of a 12 month warranty, so it really is treating this as a brand new phone.

One other positive is the fact that the phone can be used on any network, despite the source being EE.

We’re big fans of the iPhone 16 Pro. Site Editor Max Parker called it “A very good iPhone with upgrades in most of the right places”, and handed out a 4.5 out of 5 review.

Max loved the iPhone 16 Pro’s compact size, its outstanding camera, and surprisingly strong battery life. He also liked the fact that there were no bonus features for the larger Max model this time around, so you really are getting the best of Apple here.

This is a truly excellent deal on the iPhone 16 Pro, so grab one while you still can. Numbers are bound to be limited.

