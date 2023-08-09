EE’s 150GB SIM just got a massive price drop

Anyone after a data-rich SIM-only contract deal for an impossibly low price needs to hotfoot it over to EE right now.

The UK’s biggest mobile network is currently offering its 150GB SIM-only package for just £13 for the first 3 months. This data-heavy contract typically costs £26 a month, which is what the contract will cost for the final 21 months of the deal.

Get EE’s 150GB SIM-only deal half-price for 3 months EE is offering its 150GB SIM-only contract for just £13 a month across the first 3 months of a 24 month deal, which is half price. EE

Half price

£13 a month for first 3 months View Deal

One of the great things about this deal for any data-hungry user is that it comes with EE’s Stay Connected Data perk. This means that even if you use up all your data (which seems unlikely, but still), EE will keep allowing you to connect to the internets – so you can browse the web, check and send emails and use apps like WhatsApp, Spotify and Maps – albeit at a slower 0.5Mbps speed.

If you want to return to full speed, you can simply buy a Data Boost or simply wait until your next bill cycle kicks in.

This aside, you’ll benefit from EE’s max speed of 100 Mbps, unlimited minutes and texts, and the ability to gift data to your family.

Looking for a top smartphone to pair with this stellar price on a EE SIM deal? Right now, we still reckon that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android flagship phone that money can buy, while the iPhone 14 Pro is our favourite Apple phone.

For more on this, and some top picks if your budget is a little more limited, check out our guide to the Best smartphones of 2023.