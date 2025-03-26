EE’s latest unlimited data SIM deal has me tempted to switch networks

Deals on EE SIMs are a rare thing, but the network has just dropped an epic offer for those who love having unlimited data.

As if to piggy back off the buying frenzy of the Amazon Spring Sale, EE has put forth an epic deal for its unlimited data SIM, letting you enjoy social media, streaming and more for less.

The deal in question brings the EE Unlimited Essentials SIM down from its original price of £32/month to just £22/month for a limited time. There’s no telling how long the discounted price will be around for, so it’s better to act now if you are looking for a better SIM.

Epic EE Unlimited Essentials SIM deal EE has the best network coverage in the UK, which is why its unlimited SIM, when discounted, is well worth jumping on to help you make the most of your current smartphone. EE

Was £32/month

Now just £22/month View Deal

The big benefit of signing up with EE is that the company has the most robust 5G network in the UK, so you won’t have to worry about coverage when you’re out and about. In fact, the company announced last week that its coverage will soon expand even further into areas such as Blackburn, Doncaster and Middlesborough.

Of course, having unlimited data to hand allows your phone to truly become an entertainment hub. Want to stream an entire season of that new must-watch show? Have at it. Looking to play a few rounds of Call of Duty Mobile? Dive right in. All you have to do is make sure that your phone’s battery can keep up.

This unlimited use also extends to calls and texts, so you won’t have to rely entirely on your data for communication.

Going back to the data however, this EE SIM provides a super fast 100Mbps connection where possible, so any lag or buffering will be kept to a minimum, so you can stay locked in and immersed in whatever it is you’re enjoying.

One of the best aspects of this EE SIM is that you can also gift some of your data to friends and family who also have their own EE SIM. This should save any worry regarding your children’s phone bill at the end of the month.

It’s worth mentioning that there are other EE SIMs on offer, including the Unlimited Full Works tier which includes no-charge roaming in the EU, alongside an inclusive extra such as TNT Sports, Netflix Premium or even Xbox Game Pass.

There’s plenty to love here, and when it’s available at a significantly cheaper price, it’s easy on the wallet too.