Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE is offering unlimited data at half price for a limited time

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Data hounds take note: EE is offering unlimited data at half price on its SIM-only contracts.

Click on that deal link below and you’ll find that EE is offering a hefty half-price discount on some of its unlimited data SIM-only plans for a limited time.

So, the Essential Unlimited plan now costs £15 a month for the first six months rather than the usual £30. The All Rounder Unlimited plan, meanwhile, cost £18 rather than £36 for the first six months.

Half price on EE unlimited data SIM-only contracts

Half price on EE unlimited data SIM-only contracts

Get an EE unlimited data contract at half price for a limited time.

  • EE
  • Half price
  • Unlimited data SIM-only contracts
View Deal

If you’re not after unlimited data, but fancy some of that half price goodness, then the 150GB Essentials plan will now cost you £13 a month for the first three months rather than the usual £26. It’s the same case with the 150GB All Rounder plan, which costs £16 for the first three months rather than £32.

It’s those unlimited plans that are really standing out for us right now, though. You’re paying half price for longer (six months out of a 24 month contract), and of course you’re getting all that data on tap.

Our top pick would probably be the The All Rounder Unlimited plan, which lets you add an inclusive extra worth up to £480 to your deal. This could be a free Netflix subscription for the length of the deal, an Apple Music subscription, access to TNT Sports (previous BT Sports), and more.

With all of these contract deals, you have to factor in the benefits of being on the UK’s biggest and best-rated mobile network, including excellent 5G connectivity and speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

You might like…

Best cheap phones: Seven fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Seven fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 1 month ago
EE rolls out fastest broadband yet with speeds up to 1.6 Gbps

EE rolls out fastest broadband yet with speeds up to 1.6 Gbps

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.