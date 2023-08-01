EE is offering unlimited data at half price for a limited time

Data hounds take note: EE is offering unlimited data at half price on its SIM-only contracts.

Click on that deal link below and you’ll find that EE is offering a hefty half-price discount on some of its unlimited data SIM-only plans for a limited time.

So, the Essential Unlimited plan now costs £15 a month for the first six months rather than the usual £30. The All Rounder Unlimited plan, meanwhile, cost £18 rather than £36 for the first six months.

Half price on EE unlimited data SIM-only contracts Get an EE unlimited data contract at half price for a limited time. EE

Half price

Unlimited data SIM-only contracts View Deal

If you’re not after unlimited data, but fancy some of that half price goodness, then the 150GB Essentials plan will now cost you £13 a month for the first three months rather than the usual £26. It’s the same case with the 150GB All Rounder plan, which costs £16 for the first three months rather than £32.

It’s those unlimited plans that are really standing out for us right now, though. You’re paying half price for longer (six months out of a 24 month contract), and of course you’re getting all that data on tap.

Our top pick would probably be the The All Rounder Unlimited plan, which lets you add an inclusive extra worth up to £480 to your deal. This could be a free Netflix subscription for the length of the deal, an Apple Music subscription, access to TNT Sports (previous BT Sports), and more.

With all of these contract deals, you have to factor in the benefits of being on the UK’s biggest and best-rated mobile network, including excellent 5G connectivity and speeds of up to 100 Mbps.