EE has the biggest PS5 bargain right now

UK network giant EE may just be offering the biggest PS5 bargain right now.

Click on the deal link below and you’ll be able to nab a PS5 console – the one with the disc drive – and a 24-month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription for just £499.

You’ll note that the regular price of this bundle, £679, is listed at first. As soon as you hit that ‘Add to basket’ button, however, £180 will be lopped off the figure.

The stated price of the PS5 Disc Console is £479, so you’re basically getting two years of PlayStation Plus Premium for £20 here. That’s a total bargain.

PlayStation Plus Premium is the top tier of Sony’s PS5 online subscription offering. As well as the standard rotating selection of free downloadable games, game discounts, and online multiplayer access, it also gives you access to a vast library of PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, and PSP games to download or stream.

You also get access to a bunch of time-limited game trials, which neither of the other two tiers include.

This is a serious online subscription service, which is why it ordinarily costs £119.99 for a yearly pass. That’s about £240 for 24 months. Hopefully now you’re appreciating what a bargain this PS5 bundle deal is.

As for the PS5 itself, this is the same brilliant games console that we awarded 4.5 out of 5 in our original review. Yes, there’s been a PS5 Slim launched since then, but it doesn’t really offer anything extra over the original beyond a lighter design and a little more storage – which you can easily expand yourself, at any rate.

In our review we cited the PS5’s brilliant DualSense controller with its force feedback triggers, its clean UI, and of course its vast library of brilliant game exclusives as reasons for the console’s success. “The PS5 remains this generation’s console king,” we concluded.